Man and woman shot on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two people were shot Wednesday morning on the near west side of Indianapolis, police say.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, just north of West Michigan Street in Haughville. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the victims were a man and a woman who were both shot outside a home.

Sgt. Grace Sibley with IMPD said there had been an “ongoing dispute” in the neighborhood over the last 24 hours, including reports of shots being fired.

Sibley said there were no known persons of interest or suspects at this time.

Officers are going door to door to see if neighbors saw anything. They’re also checking to see if any nearby homes had security cameras.