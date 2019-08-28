× Bicyclist killed by alleged drunk driver in Hancock County crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist.

Police responded to a personal injury accident near 1500 West 300 North in Hancock County around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 along with the Greenfield Fire Department.

Police said a motor vehicle and a bicyclist were traveling westbound when the bicyclist was struck by the motor vehicle from behind.

The bicyclist was identified as Rodger Wellenreiter, 76, of Greenfield.

Wellenreiter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the motor vehicle was identified as Robert Terry, 40, of Greenfield. He was uninjured and remained on scene until officers arrived.

According to police, Terry was arrested and faces felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death.