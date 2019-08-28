Upcoming ride to benefit brain injury survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Approximately 65,000 Hoosiers suffer some form of traumatic brain injury every year. Many patients go untreated, end up in prison, are left in group homes or with aging parents who struggle to take care of them.

Now a group of families is working to build Indiana's first residence for acquired brain injury. Susie Fitt and Raeann Ray joined FOX59 Morning News to answer questions about the home and their efforts to raise money.

This Plainfield Eagle Riders annual Five Star Ride is coming up on Sept. 7 and will benefit Brain Injury Survivors of Indiana. There will be a ride, lots of vendors, great silent auction and raffle items, breakfast and lunch available, beer garden, a band, activities such as axe throwing plus lots of fun with good friends and new friends!

If you would like more information on the Benefit Ride, click here.