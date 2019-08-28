Brian injury survivors of Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Approximately 65,000 Hoosiers are injured with a form of traumatic brain injury ever year. Many patients go untreated, end up in prison, are left in group homes or with aging parents who struggle to take care of them. Now a group of families is working to build Indiana's first residence for acquired brain injury.

Susie Fitt and Raeann Ray joining us this morning to answer questions about it and an upcoming benefit to raise money.

2019 Five Star Ride

Saturday, September 7

9:30 registration

5556 W Hwy 40

Plainfield

This is the Plainfield Eagle Riders annual Five Star Ride. This event will benefit the Brain Injury Survivors of Indiana. There will be a ride, lots of vendors (think “early Christmas shopping”), great silent auction and raffle items, breakfast and lunch available, beer garden, a band, activities such as axe throwing plus lots of fun with good friends and new friends! Kid friendly!!

If you would like more information on the Benefit Ride, click the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/5556-us-40-plainfield-in/plainfield-eagle-riders-five-star-ride/2419852951594944/