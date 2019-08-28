× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 26 ‘Life Without Luck’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — I bet you can guess what this week’s podcast is about…

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown Andrew Luck’s league-altering decision to retire, the boos that came with it and reaction from around the country.

More importantly, the Blue Zone crew also discusses the Colts’ new starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, and the team’s outlook for the 2019 season and beyond now that the former face of the franchise has called it quits.

To wrap things up, the fellas provide takeaways from the Colts’ third preseason game against the Bears, preview their final preseason game against the Bengals and touch on what they expect the final 53-man roster to look like, as the deadline for cuts is Saturday.

