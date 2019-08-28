Cooler with more sunshine Wednesday; tracking Tropical Storm Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are opening our Wednesday with a mostly clear sky and mild temperatures around central Indiana. After a couple days of rainfall, dry weather is expected for today. An area of high pressure is over the Central Plains this morning and will travel east over the Mid-South the next couple days. This pressure feature will bring us a break from rain and more comfortable air for the remainder of the work week.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with less humid conditions! Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s midday, then peak into the upper 70s by evening rush hour. Breezy conditions are also likely with gusts up to 25 mph out of the west.

Forecast models are hinting at a warming trend into Labor Day weekend. Temperatures are going to rise back into mid-80s by Saturday afternoon. There should be several dry hours this holiday weekend, but the weather pattern will turn a bit more unsettled. At times, there will be spotty showers and thunderstorms around with most of the coverage falling on Sunday.

Dorian is our fourth named tropical system in the Atlantic this hurricane season. On Wednesday morning, it was a tropical storm producing sustained wind speeds at 60 mph. The latest path shows Dorian traveling over Puerto Rico today and near the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning. Wind damage and widespread flooding is expected in Puerto Rico with rain totals could ranging between 4” to 6”. The latest forecast released by the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. shows Dorian could potentially intensify to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Florida’s East Coast. We will continue to monitor.