Fishers police warn of phone scam involving DEA agent impersonator

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning people of a recent phone scam that several Fishers residents have fallen victim to.

Police say the scam involves someone impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration agent and accusing the person who answers the phone of being involved in an illegal drug investigation. The scammer then demands that the person send gift cards in order to clear their name.

Fishers police say many phone scammers instruct the victim to stay on the phone, not tell anyone of the conversation, travel to a store and purchase gift cards or green dot cards for a certain amount.

FPD released the following safety tips to keep in mind should you be contacted by a possible phone scammer: