Fishers police warn of phone scam involving DEA agent impersonator
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning people of a recent phone scam that several Fishers residents have fallen victim to.
Police say the scam involves someone impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration agent and accusing the person who answers the phone of being involved in an illegal drug investigation. The scammer then demands that the person send gift cards in order to clear their name.
Fishers police say many phone scammers instruct the victim to stay on the phone, not tell anyone of the conversation, travel to a store and purchase gift cards or green dot cards for a certain amount.
FPD released the following safety tips to keep in mind should you be contacted by a possible phone scammer:
- Immediately hang up the phone if you do not recognize or know the caller
- Never give out personal information. If you feel the call might be legitimate, you can ask the person to mail you information
- No legitimate company or organization requires payment via gift cards or green dot cards
- No law enforcement agency threatens to arrest people over the phone.
- If something does not sound or feel right, hang up the phone.
- You are welcome to contact your local law enforcement agency, however, most of these telephone scams originate from overseas and are very difficult if not impossible to trace.