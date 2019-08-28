Funny post cards about litter spark change in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Like most major cities, litter is an issue Indianapolis deals with every day.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful works hard organizing cleanup efforts but they don’t see everything.

Tj Maxfield is using post cards to shed light on a very unpleasant reality. He bikes in places most people don’t see. When he saw a lot of the problem areas, he wanted to capture them through the lens as a joke.

"I think the natural humor of the cards and the photographs resonated with a lot of people," Maxfield said.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s Director of Marketing Ashley Haynes responded with laughs too.

"Did he really take a picture of a pile of trash and turn it into postcard you would buy if you’re coming on vacation to Indianapolis. I thought it was funny," Haynes said.

Haynes saw a photo on social media last month and retweeted it with a challenge. "Help Tj get an after shot.” 24 hours later, it was cleaned up.

"Sometimes it takes that sort of image, that sort of message and satire to get people to take action," Haynes said.

Maxfield knows some people may criticize him for not picking up the litter, but Haynes says his post cards have started a conversation.

"Picking up litter; let’s be honest it’s not fun. It’s not clean. It’s dirty work that most people don’t want to do. I’m all for anything that’s going to make people think picking up trash is fun and cool," Haynes said.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is always looking for volunteers.

