Indiana couple arrested for allegedly growing, dealing psychedelic mushrooms

Posted 9:01 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, August 28, 2019

(Left to right) Jedidiah Lee Adams, drugs found at Charlestown home, and Bailey Michelle Rutkowski (Photos provided by Indiana State Police)

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. – A Charlestown couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly growing and dealing psychedelic mushrooms.

Indiana State Police say 29-year-old Jedidiah Lee Adams and 31-year-old Bailey Michelle Rutkowski are also being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent.

Officers say the received a tip regarding possible drug activity and responded to a home in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive to investigate.

Information gathered at the property prompted officers to seek a search warrant, which was granted by a Clark County judge and immediately served.

As a result of the investigation, Adams and Rutkowski were taken into custody and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

