Man arrested for OWI after being caught red handed ‘huffing paint’ in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A Cincinnati man was arrested in Lake County when Indiana State Police say they discovered he was driving impaired after “huffing paint.”

Police say an officer was heading eastbound on I-80/94 when he saw a red Hyundai overtaking him quickly Monday evening. With traffic heavy and moving slow, the car reportedly passed the officer and began to follow another vehicle less than a car length away.

Police say the Hyundai eventually began passing traffic on the left shoulder, cutting off another vehicle, and changing lanes without utilizing a turn signal.

The officer says he was able to stop the Hyundai and when he approached the vehicle, he was hit with a strong odor of spray paint coming from inside the car. The driver, 21-year-old Alec E. Sadauskas, had red paint on his face, hands, neck, shirt and blue jean jacket, according to police. His speech was also reportedly slurred and he appeared confused while speaking with the officer.

When questioned about the paint, police say Sadauskas began to get angry and said the paint can “exploded” in his face. The paint can, however, was intact and not damaged.

Police say further investigation revealed Sadauskas was under the influence, with the spray paint being used as an intoxicant. He was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail on the following charges: