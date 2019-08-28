Mild weather makes way for a surge in humidity then rain chances; Hurricane Dorian churns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REFRESHING START

Early morning low temperatures easily cooled into the 50s Wednesday morning. Behind a passing cold front late Tuesday, the drier air flooded the state allowing for the cool off. Early morning the low temperature fell to 54° in New Castle in Henry county.

Gusty winds are to subside and along with clear skies, another mild night is expected. It will be a real September-like feel expected Thursday morning with many more outlying areas in the middle 50s by sunrise.

HUMIDITY AND RAIN CHANCES RISE

Late day Thursday will feature a slight wind shift to the southwest and the statr of a new batch of humid air racing toward central Indiana. The rise in humidity will be felt as early as Thursday night but this signals a change.

Higher humidity will prime the atmosphere for the return of showers and a few thunderstorms. Aided by a slow moving, wind shifting cold front - shower and storms will be developing northwest late Thursday and then slowly start showing up here Friday through early Monday.

The pesky front will linger for a few days encouraging showers and a few thunderstorms to roam especially Sunday. Coverage will peak at 30 to 40% Saturday and Sunday then lower behind the wind shift early Labor Day morning.

EYES ON THE TROPICS

Now a category 1 hurricane, Dorian looms in the Caribbean late Wednesday and will likely strengthen over the next 24 hours. Updated storm tracks show a more northerly path away from the Bahama's and in warm open waters allowing the storm to gather more strength. That is a change from Tuesday and adjustments to the storm track have been made by The National Hurricane Center.

Late Wednesday, Hurricane Hunter aircraft are entering the storm and are poised to take new samples of the storms. Updates will be available later tonight.

At the time of this post, the storm could intensify to a category 3 storms with sustained winds of 115 mph - major hurricane status on Saturday. The first of potentially two landfalls at this time suggest near Daytona Beach, or at least withing the central east coast of Florida. We will monitor trends and look for many more updates here and on-air through the weekend.