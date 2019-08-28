× Northern Indiana man dies after jumping off overpass onto windshield, landing in semi’s sleeper

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A man died in LaPorte County after allegedly jumping off an overpass onto a semi’s windshield and landing inside the truck’s sleeper.

Witnesses tell Indiana State Police that a 47-year-old man from Michigan City stopped his truck on an overpass over I-94 shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday before getting out and jumping off.

Police say the man hit the windshield of a 2019 semi Volvo tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer that was eastbound on I-94. After hitting the windshield, officers say he bounced off and went through the top of the tractor, coming to rest inside the semi’s sleeper.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the LaPorte County Coroner’s office. The driver of the semi, a 38-year-old from Hannon, Ontario, was not injured.