× Person taken to hospital after disagreement leads to shooting at northeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An argument led to a shooting at a northeast side gas station, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a person suffered a graze wound at the Marathon Station located at 8005 E. 42nd St.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight and located the victim, who was quickly transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. Several rounds were fired at the gas station, police said.

IMPD said two groups had a disagreement that resulted in shots being fired. One group left the scene in a U-Haul-style van near 30th and Richardt. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it. The people inside are being questioned.

Police said innocent bystanders included a mother and her two very young daughters who were at the gas station filling up when shots were fired.

Aggravated assault detectives are involved in the investigation.

IMPD expected to have surveillance video of the incident from the gas station’s parking lot cameras.