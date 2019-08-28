× Sources say Colts looking at Brock Osweiler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ripple effects of Andrew Luck’s retirement apparently include the Indianapolis Colts kicking the tires on Brock Osweiler.

The team had a visit with the veteran quarterback, a source told ESPN.

The Colts are considering their options at the position in the aftermath of Luck’s stunning departure Saturday night after seven seasons as the face of the franchise. He cited an unwillingness to continue the cycle of dealing with injuries, rehab and pain for walking away.

That left the Colts with just three quarterbacks on the roster: Jacoby Brissett, now the starter; Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly. Kelly isn’t an option for the start of the season; he’s suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Frank Reich was asked Monday if he was comfortable with Walker as the team’s backup in the event Brissett was sidelined with an injury. Walker has spent time on the team’s practice squad the last two seasons and has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.

“Those are really good things to consider, that we are considering very strongly,’’ Reich said. “Phil has been here for a while so we have a lot of belief and confidence in Phillip. He knows our offense. He knows this locker room. Those are going to be the decisions that we have to make in the next week to 10 days.’’

Osweiler’s name apparently has been at least tossed around the team’s personnel office.

The 6-7, 240-pounder has appeared in 49 games, and posted a 15-15 record as a starter while spending time with Denver, Houston and Miami. Last season, he started five of seven games with the Dolphins – 2-3 as a starter – and passed for 1,247 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was part of the 2012 draft class that churned out Luck No. 1 overall. Oweiler was taken in the second round, 57th overall, by the Broncos.

In 2015, Osweiler replaced an injured Peyton Manning and led Denver to a 5-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Manning returned and the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl.

In 49 games, Osweiler has passed for 7,418 yards with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

