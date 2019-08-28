Silver Alert declared for 72-year-old from southern Indiana who’s been missing since June

Posted 3:18 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, August 28, 2019

Donna Gail Hatfield (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

BOONVILLE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 72-year-old woman from southern Indiana.

The Boonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Gail Hatfield. Boonville is east of Evansville.

Police say Hatfield was last seen at about 9:09 a.m. Thursday, June 13. She is believe to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hatfield is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with grayish brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hatfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boonville police at 812-897-1200 or 911.

