Vice President Mike Pence returns to Indy to deliver speech at American Legion Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence returns to his home state Wednesday as he gets ready to address the American Legion Convention.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Indianapolis International Airport around 10 a.m. He’ll then make his way to the Indiana Convention Center.

Second Lady Karen Pence will deliver remarks around 11 a.m. as she receives the Legion’s “Public Spirit Award,” given to a leader the organization believes makes a positive impact in the nation’s communities.

The vice president is set to speak around 1 p.m. He’ll also appear at a roundtable discussion with law enforcement shortly after the speech.

Pence’s speech comes a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the convention.