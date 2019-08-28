× Wisconsin woman makes custom dolls to match children’s disabilities

NEW BERLIN, WI (WISN) — A New Berlin woman is making dolls that match children with disabilities.

Amy Jandrisevits turned her hobby into an at-home nonprofit.

“These are not the kids that you see in movies, these are not the kids you see in commercials,” she said.

Jandrisevits started four years ago when she made a doll for a child with an amputated leg.

Since then, she’s made around 400 dolls.

They’re meant to look like each one of its individual recipients — no matter the skin color, gender or medical condition.

“My dining room has not been used for its intended purpose in a really long time,” she said.

She’s shipped dolls all over the world.

Although she’s never seen a child get one of her dolls in person, she’s seen plenty of the magical moments on video.

They bring smiles to the faces of the children.

“When you have a talent or you have something to offer, you’ve got to use it for someone else,” she said. “And I think that this is for me, this is the skill I bring to the table. I bring sewing.”

Jandrisevits doesn’t want families to have to pay for their own doll, so she has set up a GoFundMe page.

So far, supporters have donated more than $125,000.