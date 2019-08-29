× 2 Indiana inmates charged with murder in separate investigations

BUNKER HILL, Ind.– Two inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility are facing murder charges after death investigations by Indiana State Police (ISP).

On May 19, an investigation was launched into the death of inmate Richard Carrell, 56, who was found dead in his cell by a corrections officer. An autopsy revealed he died from asphyxia by strangulation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation led them to arrest Carrell’s cellmate, 42-year-old Michael Parrish, for murder. Parrish was in jail for his role in a home invasion and assault in February 2014.

The next investigation, separate from the first, began on June 10 after inmate Lannie Morgan was found not breathing in his cell. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Morgan’s cause of death was found to be asphyxia from smothering. It was also ruled a homicide.

The victim’s roommate, 53-year-old Phillip Sadler, was arrested on a murder charge. He was in jail for a 2013 attack on an inmate at Putnamville Correctional Facility and before that, was in jail for child molestation. He also poured boiling water over a man in 2018.