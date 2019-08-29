Be a part of Indianapolis’ 200th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The history of Indianapolis can be traced back to the summer of 1820 when dozens of families built cabins along the riverbank in a settlement named Fall Creek.

Next summer will mark the bicentennial celebration of the city.

And you can be part of the 200th anniversary by taking part in a logo design contest.

Artists can now submit their logo designs online now. The deadline for entries is September 30th.

The winners will be announced in early January. The bicentennial celebration begins in June.