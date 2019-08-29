Be Our Guest at Asian Harbor 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our talented, experienced chefs create authentic Asian, Vietnamese, Bermese, and Thai dishes using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes—all served in generous portions in a pleasant atmosphere that'll have you coming back for more! We’re a new concept and recent addition to the Greenwood community, family owned and operated and under new ownership located at 878 N US 31. We offer daily lunch specials at $7.99 11am-3pm Tues-Sun. We have a private dining area available for private dinners, parties, events and gatherings. Everything is fresh and made to order. Enjoy a variety of noodles-Yoshi Sob, Pad Thai, Pho. Udon Lo Mein, Bubble Teas, General Tso Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli and Beef and much more! Come Hungry, Leave Happy!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.