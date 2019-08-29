× Capitol police officer arrested on domestic battery charge in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – An officer with the Indiana State Capitol Police was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Shelbyville on Wednesday.

As a result of his arrest, 46-year-old Jeffrey Sosbe has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Sosbe will remain on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation initiated by the Shelbyville Police Department.

Sosbe has been employed by Indiana State Police since 2002.

FOX59 is working to gather information regarding the domestic battery incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.