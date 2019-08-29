Celebrate National Chop Suey Day with this recipe

Posted 4:29 AM, August 29, 2019, by

National Chop Suey Day is here!

Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts and Hospitality Consultants, dropped by FOX59 Morning News to discuss the special day and share a recipe.

Ingredients

For the stir-fry

  • ½ oz. garlic (~2 medium cloves, minced)
  • ¼ oz. fresh ginger (peeled and minced)
  • 2 ½ oz. celery (~1 rib, sliced at an angle)
  • 2 ½ oz. onion (~1/2 small onions, sliced)
  • 2 ½ oz. carrot (~ 1/2 carrot, julienned)
  • 5 oz. cabbage (~2 leaves, chopped)
  • 2 ½ oz. snap peas (10 snap peas, trimmed and sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

For the noodles

  • 16 oz. fresh chow mein noodles (boiled according to package directions)
  • Sesame oil

For the pork

  • 8 oz. pork loin (cut into 1/8-inch strips)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon potato starch or corn starch

For the sauce

  • 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 ½ teaspoons potato starch
  • ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • Salt (to taste)

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the noodles. If you prefer serving this over rice, then use rice. To marinate the pork, add the pork, Shaoxing, oyster sauce, and potato starch to a bowl and stir well to combine.

To prepare the sauce, add the chicken stock, oyster sauce, potato starch, and white pepper to a bowl and stir to combine.

When your vegetables are all chopped, start boiling the noodles and heat a large frying pan or wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the pan along with the garlic and ginger, and fry until fragrant (20-30 seconds).

Add the celery, onion and carrots and stir-fry until the onions start to become translucent. Make some space in the center of the pan and add the marinated pork. Press the pork out into a flat layer and let it brown a bit before stir-frying.

When the pork is mostly cooked, add the cabbage and snap peas and stir-fry until the snap-peas are bright green.

Drain the noodles when they’re cooked and toss with a bit of sesame oil to keep them from sticking together. Give the sauce a stir and then add it to the pan. Boil the mixture until the sauce thickens. Add salt/pepper to taste. Serve the Chop Suey over the noodles with the sauce.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.