Colts finish preseason with victory over Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of a preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images) (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Colts closed out the preseason with a 13-6 win against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Thursday evening.

With the starters resting, quarterback Chad Kelly played the entire first half for the Colts, finishing 13-for-16 through the air for 138 yards with one interception. Kelly also rushed three times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Phillip Walker came in for the second half, going 8-for-16 for 90 yards, adding seven more yards on one rush.

Carroll Phillips had another strong showing on the defensive line with two sacks and a forced fumble. The two-year veteran also had a pair of sacks in the Colts’ preseason opener in Buffalo.

The fourth preseason game is typically reserved for players battling for the final few spots on the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is all but assured a spot, but the second round pick in this past April’s draft saw extensive time, the first game-action of his NFL career after missing much of training camp and the preseason so far with an injured hamstring. Campbell caught three passes for 42 yards, including a 31-yard catch-and-run.

The Colts open the 2019 regular season on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers on September 8 at 4:05 p.m.

