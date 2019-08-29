WATCH LIVE: Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals in NFL preseason

Danville police ask public to help locate missing teen last heard from Tuesday

Posted 9:03 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04PM, August 29, 2019

Emily Elizabeth Mayo (Photos provided by Danville police)

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officers said Thursday that the last known contact with the teen, Emily Elizabeth Mayo, was at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayo is described a s being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She doesn’t have a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Mayo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

