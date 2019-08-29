× Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Indianapolis woman, injured her fiancé

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a woman and seriously injured her fiancé on the west side of Indianapolis.

On Aug. 20, Bobbi Cardwell was on the back of Elisha Johnson’s motorcycle, headed home from a restaurant, when Johnson says a maroon van turned in front of them. The motorcyclist says he applied his breaks, but was unable to stop and struck the passenger side of the van, sending Cardwell over the vehicle.

The driver of the van, Howard Miller, got out of the vehicle multiple times and actually moved the motorcycle and Johnson’s mangled leg before leaving the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash at West Washington Street and Denison Street at about 11:51 p.m. Cardwell and Johnson were then both transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries.

Cardwell was placed on life support due to a serious brain injury and was not expected to survive. Johnson suffered a fracture to his femur, a large laceration to his leg which exposed bone, and numerous scrapes to his face and neck.

On Aug. 22, IMPD says Miller called to turn himself in for the hit-and-run. Officers responded to his home, where they located the van that appeared to have damage from the crash. While speaking with officers, Miller said he suffers from anxiety and he got scared when the collision occurred.

Miller was later arrested on two charges of leaving the scene of an accident.