× FOX59 to televise Indianapolis mayoral debate on Oct. 28

INDIANAPOLIS– FOX59 is teaming up with the West Side Chamber of Commerce to present a live, televised debate featuring the candidates for Indianapolis mayor.

Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis), State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis), and Libertarian candidate Douglas McNaughton will take the stage Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in Wayne Township.

FOX59 news anchor Dan Spehler will moderate the debate at the MSD Wayne Township Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center, located at 7320 West 10th Street. The debate will air live on WXIN-TV, and be streamed on FOX59.com and CBS4Indy.com.

Spehler was the moderator for the West Side Chamber’s 2015 candidate forum, and is host of IN Focus, FOX59’s weekly political program which airs Sunday mornings on FOX59 and CBS4.

The half-hour televised debate will focus on three key issues facing our city, giving the candidates the opportunity to address topics of importance, while also answering additional questions from voters in a post-debate live stream.

“We are proud to televise the 2019 Mayoral Debate presented by the West Side Chamber of Commerce,” said FOX59/CBS4 General Manager Jamie Aitken. “Viewers will have an opportunity to watch the mayoral candidates address many critical issues affecting our entire community. With Dan Spehler moderating, this will be a very informative and timely event.”

“Our West Side has many opportunities and we need to know the positions candidates will take to benefit our neighborhoods,” said West Side Chamber of Commerce President Brandon Fishburn.

“Although the West Side Chamber focuses on Decatur, Wayne and Pike Townships, issues that affect all of the city affect us.”

Fishburn said the expansion of IndyGo and the Blue Line, which will reach Indianapolis International Airport is an issue that crosses all boundaries.

If you have an idea for a question to ask the candidates, submit it below.