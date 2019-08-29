Indianapolis woman says man Tased her, robbed her at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young woman says she was shot with a Taser and mugged in the middle of the night.

It happened near the corner of 14th and Pennsylvania on the near north side of Indianapolis.

"I was walking. I was really close almost home when I heard these really fast footsteps coming up behind me,” said the young woman who asked not to be identified.

The college student had just come home from work and during the quarter mile walk between her car and apartment door, she says a man came from behind and shot her with a Taser.

“I was just wailing, crying, completely in shock," she said. "I hadn't realized I'd been Tased until he held the gun up to my face the second time, and I could see the Taser in his other hand and realized what was happening.”

She says tried yelling for help, but was Tased again.

"That’s when I was bawling, crying and I handed over my purse,” she said.

After the man left, she ran to neighbor Richard Williams who called police. He says he went back to the scene and found her phone, but nothing else.

"It hurt me, it really hurt me bad," Williams said about seeing his neighbor. "This should be a safe neighborhood, it really should be.”

The woman says she is still shaken by the incident, and her legs are covered in scrapes and cuts.

"It was really hard for me to sleep last night," she said. "I didn't fall asleep until 6 or 7 in the morning with my lights on. Every sound I heard I just kept hearing the footsteps run up behind me.”

As for the young woman, she now carries around mace on her key chain. She's says she's thankful she’s here to talk about it.

"I was so in shock and so struggling on the ground, put in a position where I couldn't defend myself," she said. "I mean, it could have been a lot worse. I'm really lucky it wasn’t.”

Police say the crime is still under investigation and they do not have a detailed description of the suspect.