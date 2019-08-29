× Indiana road construction halted for Labor Day weekend, some restrictions remain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said a road work moratorium has been issued for the Labor Day weekend starting in the afternoon of Friday, August 30, through the morning of Tuesday, September 2.

INDOT said the Labor Day holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest times for travel on Indiana’s highways, and road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow for holiday drivers, wherever possible.

There will be some closures and restrictions remaining for larger projects that cannot safely reopen to traffic.

The following is a list of where drivers can expect to see restrictions remaining over the holiday weekend:

Northern Indiana

• I-69 in Grant County, between mile 262 and 269, is restricted to one northbound lane.

• I-69 in Allen County, between mile 308-310, has the right lane closed, leaving two lanes in each direction.

• I-69, in Steuben County, between mile 333-335 is reduced to one lane in each direction over Pigeon Creek.

• I-69 in Steuben County, at exit 350, is reduced to one northbound lane.

• The ramp connecting southbound Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-94 in Lake County is closed.

• The ramp connecting westbound I-94 to northbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.

• The ramp connecting U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.

• I-65 in Lake County, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231, is reduced to two lanes in each direction with the left lane closed.

Central Indiana

• I-74 in Montgomery County is restricted to one lane in each direction between mile 32-39 in the westbound lanes.

Southern Indiana

• I-65, in Jackson/Bartholomew counties, has lane restrictions in both directions between Seymour and Columbus.

• S.R. 37 in Martinsville (Morgan County) is reduced to one lane in each direction.

• I-74 in Ripley/Dearborn counties is restricted in both directions between S.R. 101 and the Ohio State line.

• S.R. 45/46 at I-69 interchange in Bloomington has a traffic switch with crossover.

• S.R. 256 in Scott County is closed between S.R. 203 and Austin.

• S.R. 7 in Jennings County is closed between the Jennings/Jefferson County line and Vernon.

• S.R. 62/Lloyd Expressway will have two lanes open in each direction in Evansville.

INDOT is reminding Hoosiers to drive safely by being aware of posted speed limits, and plan for more driving time during the busy weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention and drive distraction-free. This includes not talking or texting on the phone and avoid taking your hands off the steering wheel, as driver inattention is a leading cause of all highway crashes.