Police conduct search on west side after patrolling officer spots suspicious activity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An observant officer on patrol noticed suspicious activity, resulting in the arrests of two people and a search on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officer was patrolling a neighborhood in the 2300 block of Grand Prix Driver when he noticed a group of people going through cars.

When the officer tried to stop them, they ran off. One of them jumped into a retention pond in an effort to get away but was caught. Police apprehended a second person as well.

The officer who spotted the suspicious activity said he thought he saw three suspects, although one of the suspects told him four people were involved.

The Speedway Police Department aided in the search, using a drone and a K9 unit. However, efforts to find additional suspects were unsuccessful, police said.

IMPD said car break-ins are common in the area and reminded people to keep their vehicles locked and take any valuables with them inside.