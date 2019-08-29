Police investigate shooting outside near northwest side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis just after midnight.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched to Wildwood Village Apartments in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive just off Guion Road.

Police found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting left one of the glass windows in an entryway shot out and shattered.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).