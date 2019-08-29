Quiet for another day; rain chances rise for Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is another quiet morning around central Indiana with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. High pressure centralized over the Tennessee will provide the state with another gorgeous day! There is going to be plenty of sunshine today with seasonal temperatures. Highs should climb into the lower 80s this afternoon with a southwest breeze by the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase a bit overnight as skies become partly cloudy. A weak cold front is going to push over the state Friday, keeping scattered cloud cover around throughout the day and possibly triggering a few isolated showers.

The rain chances will be very limited on Friday and should rise as we head into the holiday weekend. An inbound low pressure system will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with Sunday likely being the soggiest day of the weekend. The system is going to depart on Labor Day. However, a spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out on the holiday.

Active weather is expected in the tropics this Labor Day Weekend. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane Dorian holds its strength and is still a Category 1 hurricane. It could intensify to Category 2 status later today as it travels NW at 10-15 MPH. Recent forecasts show the potential of the storm strengthening to a Category 3 as it moves over the Bahamas and near Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The timing and location of Dorian’s path could still change within the next couple days, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates!