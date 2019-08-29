Rain threat on the rise for long holiday weekend but plan for many dry hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMIDITY RISES - RAIN CHANCES TOO

The changes are underway late Thursday as southwest winds are blowing, clouds are increasing and the jump in temperatures and humidity are felt. We are looking at chances for rain to return as we embark on the long Labor Day weekend holiday.

Showers are in the forecast each day starting Friday and lasting through early Monday but the ongoing forecast for minimal rain coverage and no barbecue-busting rains are still on track.

A slow moving front will settle across central Indiana starting Friday afternoon. A subtle wind shift will occur early afternoon about the time we reach peak heating of the day. That is when a few clouds will build to a shower and even a thunderstorm. The coverage on this rainfall will be quite minimal most of us will dodge the rainfall. Coverage will reach 20% of the area before the threat diminished again late day.

Moving forward, the peak of rainfall coverage will likely be Sunday, at nearly 40% but again this is not a all day rain. Bottom line is you will be able to enjoy many rain-free and dry hours all weekend long. The best bet to get under a downpour looks to be on Sunday.