Watch the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals on FOX59 and FOX59.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night as they wrap up their preseason schedule.

You can watch the game on FOX59 and FOX59.com (streaming available in the Indianapolis market only) at 7 p.m. Be sure to catch special Colts Blue Zone coverage at 6:30 p.m.

The Colts enter the game 0-3 in the preseason. Don’t expect to see any starters in the lineup. With the regular season looming, players are simply fighting for the limited number of remaining roster spots.

Final cuts for the 53-man roster are due by 4 p.m. Saturday.