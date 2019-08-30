× Colts trade Evan Boehm to Dolphins for 2020 draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts traded center/guard Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 NFL Draft pick to the Miami Dolphins on Friday for an undisclosed conditional 2020 NFL Draft pick.

Boehm, 6-3, 321 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis’ 53-man roster off of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad on October 8, 2018.

He has played in 42 career games (13 starts) in his time with the Colts (2018), Rams (2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2016-17). Boehm has also appeared in two postseason contests.

In 2018, he saw action in 11 games (four starts) with Indianapolis after spending the first five weeks of the season on the Rams’ practice squad.

Boehm also played in the Colts’ two postseason contests.