Construction on I-70 from Indianapolis to Ohio state line begins next week

Posted 11:48 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, August 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced construction on both directions of I-70 from Indianapolis to the Ohio state line is beginning next week.

INDOT said contractors will be full-depth patching on eastbound and westbound I-70 from Mount Comfort Rd. to the Ohio state line.

Lane closures will begin on Friday, September 6 with construction crews working seven days a week.

Lane restrictions will be in 10-mile increments at a time, starting at Mt. Comfort Road in the eastbound lanes.

INDOT said One lane will be open in each direction of I-70 at all times during construction.

Lane restrictions are expected to last through November.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones, drive distraction free and watch out for crews on the side of the road.

Drivers in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTEast
• Twitter: @INDOTEast
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

