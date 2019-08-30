Embrace your inner nerd at this weekend’s Indiana Comic Con
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s going to be a busy weekend as fictional characters invade downtown Indianapolis.
Indiana Comic Con kicked off Friday and people were lined out the door ready to get inside. The event is a safe place to bring out your inner nerd.
“For us ‘nerd’ is just another word for us to describe who we are and who we want to be always,” said Public Relations Coordinator Jaimie Kautzmann.
“I call myself one. Some people think it’s a bad thing. Some people think it’s a good thing to be a nerd,” attendee Kristina Johnson said.
Convention organizers say they are expecting another fantastic turnout, and fans should expect the exhibit hall at the Indiana Convention Center to be packed with celebrity guests, comic book creators, comic books, toys and more.
Featured guests include Michael Rooker of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Walking Dead” and the recently announced “Fast & Furious 9,” Ron Perlman of “Hellboy” and “Sons of Anarchy” fame, John Barrowman from DC’s “Arrow” and Walter Koenig from “Star Trek.”
Legendary comic creators Tracy Yardley, Trina Robbins, Claudia Gray, Bob Camp, Jim Starlin and Ariel Olivetti will also be in attendance.
Convention Hours:
- Friday, August 30: 12 p.m. (noon) – 12 a.m. (midnight)*
- Saturday, August 31: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. (midnight)*
- Sunday, September 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
*Exhibit Hall closes at 7 p.m. select panel rooms remain open
Ticket Prices:
- 3-Day pass: $60
- Friday only: $30
- Saturday only: $40
- Sunday only: $30
Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit IndianaComicConvention.com.