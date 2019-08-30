Former Indianapolis Indians player Razor Shines is the guest of honor at Victory Field tonight and tomorrow. He and Charlie Henry with the Indians spoke about the final weekend of regular season.
Fan appreciation weekend at Victory Field
-
Big weekend at Victory Field
-
Pattern shift brings slight pullback in temperatures. More storms by the weekend!
-
A refreshing change!
-
Summer fun with the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field
-
Hottest temperatures of 2019 arrive this weekend
-
-
All-time Indians attendance at Victory Field reaches 14 million
-
Indianapolis Indians unveil largest investment in Victory Field history with Elements Financial Club
-
Dangerous heat through the weekend; tracking next round of storms
-
A great night for fireworks; rain chances rise into the weekend
-
Tebow in town to take on Indians
-
-
A great finish to the week; tracking another chance for weekend rain
-
Indianapolis Indians bending the rules slightly during excessive heat warning
-
Child hospitalized after being hit by foul ball during Indians game at Victory Field