× Fishers’ Geoffrey Brown wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fishers linebacker Geoffrey Brown is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for August 23.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brown snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown, stiff-arming the opposing quarterback to the ground on his way into the end zone during the Tigers' 26-0 win over North Central at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fishers will travel to face Pike in week two of the regular season.