Hard rock band TOOL announce Indianapolis show on heels of new album

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Progressive-hard rock band TOOL released their long-awaited fifth studio album and announced a fall tour on Friday.

After a decade of speculation and anticipation by fans, Fear Inoculum was recently given a release date of Friday, August 30.

In a statement from Live Nation, TOOL also announced a fall tour with a Saturday, November 2 performance scheduled at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets are on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, with a limited number of tickets available to Tool Army members on September 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, can be found via Toolband.com.

English post-punk, metal legends Killing Joke will open the shows on all non-festival dates.

TOOL released their entire back catalog on digital service providers in August, featuring the studio albums Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days, and racking up in excess of 20 million streams in the first 48 hours.

Fear Inoculum can be bought and listened to here.

The band also released a limited-edition CD version of Fear Inoculum and a vinyl release will be announced soon.