× HEADLINE: Hurricane Dorian Even Stronger

HEADLINE from the National Hurricane Center late Friday night is that Hurricane Dorian is even stronger.

Just before 11 pm the storm’s sustained WINDS have increased to 140 mph with GUSTS of 165 mph. Movement was northwest at only 10 mph. A new storm track has been issued.

This storm is flat-out awful and will likely slow or stall north of the Bahama’s. Powerful winds will lash the Florida coast as early as Sunday night and could blow fiercely up the east-coast of the state well into Wednesday morning. To put this into perspective, think of the strongest – severe thunderstorm winds we encounter here (70 mph) but last for 48 to 60 straight hours or longer! Amazing.