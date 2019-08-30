× Indianapolis Zoo welcomes newborn dolphin calf

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new Atlantic bottlenose dolphin calf into the world this week.

The calf, a boy, was born on Aug. 27 and weighed 36 pounds at birth. The Zoo hasn’t said how they plan to choose a name.

The calf’s mother, Kalei, is said to be nursing well.

“Our Marine Mammal staff is monitoring mom and baby 24/7 and will continue to do so for several weeks. The vet staff conducted important medical checks and continues to monitor the calf and mom daily. Kalei’s food intake of high-fat fish increased after the baby arrived to help with extra needs with nursing,” the zoo said on their website.

Zoo visitors will have to wait a while before Kalei and her new son can be seen, but the rest of the dolphin pod can still be watched from the underground viewing area.

The dolphin training presentations will continue, but with lower audio levels for the mother and calf.