Investigation underway after explosives found outside home on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a homeowner found two explosives outside a southeast side home overnight.

Just before midnight, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the home on Candy Spots Court, which is near Thompson Road and South Arlington Avenue.

The bomb squad was also called in and detonated the incendiary devices, which had been placed near the front and back doors.

A crew at the scene saw an officer go near the home in a protective suit and then place at least one of the devices inside a canister. Police also shouted “fire in the hole” before detonation.

The remaining parts of both devices were bagged and taken for evidence.

Police said no threats were made toward the homeowners and believe there’s no remaining threat to the community. They don’t have information about a possible suspect. The case remains under investigation.