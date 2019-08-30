× Labor Day forecast brings rain chances; Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen!

A cloudier start this Friday morning, as a cold front is on the move across the state! Along with additional clouds, muggier (higher dew points) air has returned too, with temperatures now hovering in the upper 60’s. Most of today will be dry but a stray shower will be possible, as the front moves slowly south. The greatest threat of rain or a storm will be late this afternoon (between 4-7pm) and mainly south of the city, where the front will be draped! Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the lower 80’s.

Clouds will thicken up on Saturday but shower chances remain fairly limited! Plenty of dry time still expected with the greatest chances late day and mainly in western part of the state.

Sunday will provide the best rain chances for the holiday weekend! As of now, areas of rain and a few storms will be in the mix from Sunday morning and through the day. This will be the wettest day of the weekend and the coolest too.

Monday (Labor Day) will bring a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures. While Indiana will be enjoying a quiet and warm end to the holiday weekend, Florida will not be as fortunate! Hurricane Dorian is still staying the course and intensifying. Now a category 2 hurricane, later today it is expected to strengthen to a category 3 while out in the warm, open waters. Its track will likely strike the northern Bahamas and then Florida. More to come on this in the days ahead, as this has the potential to be a historic storm for eastern Florida!