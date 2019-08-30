Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 30

Carmel's Dylan Downing and Lawrence North's Omar Cooper (WXIN August 30, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: CARMEL’S DYLAN DOWNING

Carmel`s Dylan Downing breaks through several tackles on his way to a 55 yard touchdown run in the Greyhounds` 37-0 win over Noblesville.

NOMINEE #2 LAWRENCE NORTH'S OMAR COOPER

Lawrence North`s Omar Cooper runs through the Marion defense and dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Wildcats` 35-8 win over the Giants.

