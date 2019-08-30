× Silver Alert issued for missing Lake County man

LAKE STATION, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from northwest Indiana.

The Lake Station Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old James Cori Lyles, who was last seen around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lyles is about 5’8” and 195 pounds. He has balding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweat pants. Police said he walks with a cane and is mute.

Anyone with information should contact the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or call 911.