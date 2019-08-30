Taco Bell announces 9 items to leave the menu in September

You may do a double-take when you visit Taco Bell in the coming weeks.

The fast-food chain is shaking things up this fall–and some of the combo numbers have changed.

Taco Bell will introduce some new combos and an “easy-to-navigate” menu on Sept. 12. You’ll also have to say goodbye to nine menu items:

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Chips and Salsa

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

While change can be hard, Taco Bell said the big move is meant to declutter the menu and make room for updated combos.

Having too many options on the menu can make it difficult for customers to make up their minds. The streamlined menu is meant to help with that. Here’s the old menu:

And here’s the new Taco Bell menu:

For more information, see the Taco Bell blog.