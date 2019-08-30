Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey account hacked, racist tweets sent

Posted 4:39 PM, August 30, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has found his official account hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

The person tweeting from Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head,” referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.

Twitter says it’s investigating. The tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down. The company also suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey’s account.

The incident comes as Twitter and Dorsey have promised to improve the “health” and civility of discourse on the social media service, cracking down on hate speech and abuse.

