IMPD officer who appears to punch IPS student in video placed on administrative leave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A video showing a police officer appearing to punch a student outside Shortridge High School is under investigation.

Both Indianapolis Public Schools and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident happened Thursday outside Shortridge High School. Two IMPD officers and an IPS officer were involved.

The video, posted on Facebook, shows a heated exchange involving a mother and police officers. One IMPD officer yells for the woman to leave the property as he and another IMPD officer approach her.

The second IMPD officer yells, “You want to go to jail? You want to go to jail? Let’s go!”

When an IPS student steps in his way, the officer punches him. The punch sends the student to the pavement.

Just before it happens, someone is heard off camera calmly saying, “Y’all need to chill out.” An IPS officer is then seen at the end of the video. The officer in question has been placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

IMPD issued this statement:

“Yesterday, IMPD officers were called to assist IPS Police inside Shortridge High School on a large fight. When officers arrived, they learned that there was a juvenile male on scene who IPS police had in custody. IMPD officers were flagged down by staff to assist with a parent during the lockdown. During the course of the investigation, force was used by an IMPD officer. An IMPD supervisor arrived to conduct a preliminary investigation, per policy. In addition, the IMPD Internal Affairs Unit has been directed to conduct an internal investigation of the incident. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave. We encourage anyone with any additional information or video to come forward, as it will assist with the internal investigation. “

IPS released the following statement:

“Indianapolis Public Schools requested support from IMPD yesterday at Shortridge High School due to an altercation that took place among students inside the building. The District has learned that following that altercation, there was an incident involving an IMPD officer striking an IPS student. We are fully engaged in and investigating this matter, while taking every step at the building level and from central office to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

Attorney Terrance Kinnard issued this statement:

“I have been retained by the family involved in the events that took place at Shortridge High School on August 29, 2019. Like many, we are shocked by the behavior depicted in the video currently circulating on social media networks. Over the coming days my staff and I will investigate all of the facts before deciding on a proper course of action. In the meanwhile, I urge the public to allow the investigation to take place in an orderly fashion. We will have no further comment until I have completed my investigation and become properly informed of all of the facts.”

WARNING: The following video contains violence and graphic language some viewers may find objectionable