When was the hottest Labor Day and when will it rain this weekend?

Labor Day weekend has arrived and it’s hard to believe it’s already here. Where did our summer go?

September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall, which doesn’t end until November 30. But many of us would like to hold onto the steamy summer air for a little while longer. Labor Day weekend’s temperatures can vary sharply from year to year. The calendar date might not always be the same, but we did some digging, attempting to find which Labor Day was the hottest.

Dating back 55 years, only four occasions have each day (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) of a Labor Day weekend topped 90-degrees, most recently in 2015.

Since 1963 has Labor Day reached 90-degrees only nine times. The hottest was 96-degrees on September 7, 1964.

You might ask then, when was the coolest? We only reached a high of 63-degrees on September 5 in 1994.

Temperatures this year will lean to the cooler side with afternoon highs around 80-degrees Saturday through Monday. This will average out to be the ‘coolest’ Labor Day weekend since 2014.

Sunday may be the day that struggles in the temperature department as clouds, rain showers and a few thunderstorms may hold temperatures back.

Rainfall will reach 40% coverage Sunday, with a likelihood that a few storms may greet us in the morning hours. Many rain-free hours are still expected. A sluggish and pesky front will settle south starting Monday morning bringing an improved outlook to end the long weekend.