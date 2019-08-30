Women’s cases remain unsolved

Posted 11:39 AM, August 30, 2019, by

One woman vanishes, the other is found murdered.  Angie Barlow vanished in the fall of 2016, her body was found eight months later.  Larissa Sam disappeared in June 2015 and was never found again.  Angie's mom, Christina, and Larissa's aunt, Deborah spoke on their thoughts about the cases.  Kim Tabor joined them from the organization called "Stripped Free."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.