Women’s cases remain unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One woman vanishes, the other is found murdered. Angie Barlow vanished in the fall of 2016, her body was found eight months later. Larissa Sam disappeared in June 2015 and was never found again. Angie's mom, Christina, and Larissa's aunt, Deborah spoke on their thoughts about the cases. Kim Tabor joined them from the organization called "Stripped Free."