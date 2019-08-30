One woman vanishes, the other is found murdered. Angie Barlow vanished in the fall of 2016, her body was found eight months later. Larissa Sam disappeared in June 2015 and was never found again. Angie's mom, Christina, and Larissa's aunt, Deborah spoke on their thoughts about the cases. Kim Tabor joined them from the organization called "Stripped Free."
Women’s cases remain unsolved
-
Crown Point teen found safe in Arkansas after Amber Alert
-
Kentucky woman’s remains found naked, bound in shallow grave
-
Homicide investigation underway on Indy’s west side
-
Danville police say DNA on straw helped catch truck thief
-
Death of man found under west side bridge being investigated as homicide
-
-
Investigation underway after explosives found outside home on southeast side
-
Woman found dead in alley on Indy’s near northwest side
-
Man found dead with 100 dog bites in Florida after taking shortcut to get home
-
Death of man found outside abandoned apartment complex investigated as homicide
-
New York officials say prostitute linked to deaths of 3 men, apparently including well-known chef
-
-
Firefighters use ladders to rescue raccoons from burning South Bend building
-
Man convicted in 1998 cold case murder dies in prison
-
Farmland mother found guilty of 7 of 9 charges in crash that killed daughter